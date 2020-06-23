Previous
Poppy Heads by tiredpanda
144 / 365

Poppy Heads

Day 144 - 23/06/20

Today has been very busy. I got up at the crack of dawn to go to the wheelchair clinic. Although I only got back at midday I'd been out 6 hours and up for 7 hours already. So I've come home and just collapsed with exhaustion! My dad is popping over for an hour later on this evening, but other than that I'll be grateful for an easy, relaxed afternoon!

Todays photo is of some poppy heads in my back garden. I'm hoping that I'll get lots more poppies next year when these are finally ready to spread their seeds!
Tired Panda

@tiredpanda
Hello, I'm Libby!
