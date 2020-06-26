Sign up
147 / 365
A Starling and A Sparrow
Day 147 - 26/06/20
Today has been a lovely quiet day, which I'm grateful for given the heat we have currently. I saw these birds on my feeder today. They seemed to be enjoying the fat balls I put out for them!
26th June 2020
26th Jun 20
Tired Panda
ace
@tiredpanda
Hello, I'm Libby! I used to do Project 365, but haven't in about 8 years now. I was looking through my old 365 albums and...
140
141
142
143
144
145
146
147
Tags
nature
,
birds
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
june
,
sparrow
,
starling
,
30dayswild2020
,
june2020
