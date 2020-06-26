Previous
Next
A Starling and A Sparrow by tiredpanda
147 / 365

A Starling and A Sparrow

Day 147 - 26/06/20

Today has been a lovely quiet day, which I'm grateful for given the heat we have currently. I saw these birds on my feeder today. They seemed to be enjoying the fat balls I put out for them!
26th June 2020 26th Jun 20

Tired Panda

ace
@tiredpanda
Hello, I'm Libby! I used to do Project 365, but haven't in about 8 years now. I was looking through my old 365 albums and...
40% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise