A Sparrow and a Blue Tit by tiredpanda
A Sparrow and a Blue Tit

Day 151 - 30/06/20

Today I saw these two lovely birds eating the suet balls I put out for them! They seem to really enjoy them! The usual starlings were put off by the rain which allowed some smaller birds to enjoy the food!
Tired Panda

Susan Wakely ace
Great shot. The birds in my garden enjoy the suet balls. I followed your example and have used the sports mode for bird shots And flying insects with some good results. Thank you.
June 30th, 2020  
Tired Panda ace
@wakelys in glad I could be of help! I can't wait to see your bird photos too!
June 30th, 2020  
