151 / 365
A Sparrow and a Blue Tit
Day 151 - 30/06/20
Today I saw these two lovely birds eating the suet balls I put out for them! They seem to really enjoy them! The usual starlings were put off by the rain which allowed some smaller birds to enjoy the food!
30th June 2020
30th Jun 20
Tired Panda
ace
@tiredpanda
Hello, I'm Libby! I used to do Project 365, but haven't in about 8 years now. I was looking through my old 365 albums and...
153
photos
12
followers
5
following
Photo Details
Views
5
5
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
30th June 2020 7:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
blue
,
birds
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
june
,
sparrow
,
tit
,
blue tit
,
30dayswild2020
,
june2020
Susan Wakely
ace
Great shot. The birds in my garden enjoy the suet balls. I followed your example and have used the sports mode for bird shots And flying insects with some good results. Thank you.
June 30th, 2020
Tired Panda
ace
@wakelys
in glad I could be of help! I can't wait to see your bird photos too!
June 30th, 2020
