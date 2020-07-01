Circles Of Poppies

Day 152 - 01/07/20



This month Mum (@serendypyty) and I, have decided to do the theme "circles". If you want to do the theme too, our tag is Julycircles2020. We'd love it if you would join us!



Todays first circle photo is of my poppy keyring that I bought during November 2019 for Remembrance Day. I have it attached to my bag all year round. It is such a beautiful keyring and means a lot.