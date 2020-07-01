Sign up
Previous
Next
152 / 365
Circles Of Poppies
Day 152 - 01/07/20
This month Mum (@serendypyty) and I, have decided to do the theme "circles". If you want to do the theme too, our tag is Julycircles2020. We'd love it if you would join us!
Todays first circle photo is of my poppy keyring that I bought during November 2019 for Remembrance Day. I have it attached to my bag all year round. It is such a beautiful keyring and means a lot.
1st July 2020
1st Jul 20
4
0
Tags
red
,
poppies
,
circle
,
circles
,
july
,
keyring
,
keyrings
,
july2020
,
julycircles2020
Susan Wakely
ace
What a lovely idea. I will contribute throughout the month. I could make my one today for with Williams round eyes and freckles.
July 1st, 2020
Cazzi
ace
Great photo. Finding these circles is going to drive us round the bend! 😂
July 1st, 2020
Tired Panda
ace
@wakelys
awesome! Yes! That's perfect!
July 1st, 2020
Tired Panda
ace
@serendypyty
haha yup!
July 1st, 2020
