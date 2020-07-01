Previous
Next
Circles Of Poppies by tiredpanda
152 / 365

Circles Of Poppies

Day 152 - 01/07/20

This month Mum (@serendypyty) and I, have decided to do the theme "circles". If you want to do the theme too, our tag is Julycircles2020. We'd love it if you would join us!

Todays first circle photo is of my poppy keyring that I bought during November 2019 for Remembrance Day. I have it attached to my bag all year round. It is such a beautiful keyring and means a lot.
1st July 2020 1st Jul 20

Tired Panda

ace
@tiredpanda
Hello, I'm Libby! I used to do Project 365, but haven't in about 8 years now. I was looking through my old 365 albums and...
41% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
What a lovely idea. I will contribute throughout the month. I could make my one today for with Williams round eyes and freckles.
July 1st, 2020  
Cazzi ace
Great photo. Finding these circles is going to drive us round the bend! 😂
July 1st, 2020  
Tired Panda ace
@wakelys awesome! Yes! That's perfect!
July 1st, 2020  
Tired Panda ace
@serendypyty haha yup!
July 1st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise