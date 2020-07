Hair Ties

Day 153 - 02/07/20



Todays photo in the circle theme is of my hair ties. They were brand new so took a bit of stretching to become circular rather than oval. They're not perfect, but mostly there!



In other news, I'm still struggling with this infection and hoping some different antibiotics will help. I've been on the new ones one and a half days and no improvement yet, but I've got my fingers crossed!