155 / 365
Circles, Circles, And Even More Circles!
Day 155 - 04/07/20
Today's photo is of the outside of a jodi envelope. There's so many circles so it's perfect for this theme!
4th July 2020
Tired Panda
ace
@tiredpanda
Hello, I'm Libby! I used to do Project 365, but haven't in about 8 years now. I was looking through my old 365 albums and...
Tags
circles
,
bubble wrap
,
july
,
july2020
,
julycircles2020
,
jiffy envelope
