Breakfast For The Birds

Day 156 - 05/07/20



Today has been a bit of a rough morning with not feeling well, but nevertheless I went out to feed the birds! I love watching them squabble over the food, even though I put enough out for everyone!



Todays photo is of a new bird feeder I bought for the smaller birds I have. I might end up moving it as so far they haven't used it and I don't know why. If anyone has any ideas then please let me know. I have just bought an RSPB book on birds (I also bought a book on succulents and I am so excited to get it! I'm getting really into growing them at the moment!) so maybe it'll give me an idea in there.



Anyway, I know today's photo isn't perfectly round, but I still look at it and see a circle! I love the reflection of the sky, along with the tiny raindrops on the top half.