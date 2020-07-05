Previous
Breakfast For The Birds by tiredpanda
156 / 365

Breakfast For The Birds

Day 156 - 05/07/20

Today has been a bit of a rough morning with not feeling well, but nevertheless I went out to feed the birds! I love watching them squabble over the food, even though I put enough out for everyone!

Todays photo is of a new bird feeder I bought for the smaller birds I have. I might end up moving it as so far they haven't used it and I don't know why. If anyone has any ideas then please let me know. I have just bought an RSPB book on birds (I also bought a book on succulents and I am so excited to get it! I'm getting really into growing them at the moment!) so maybe it'll give me an idea in there.

Anyway, I know today's photo isn't perfectly round, but I still look at it and see a circle! I love the reflection of the sky, along with the tiny raindrops on the top half.
Tired Panda

@tiredpanda
Hello, I'm Libby! I used to do Project 365, but haven't in about 8 years now. I was looking through my old 365 albums and...
Photo Details

