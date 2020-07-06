Previous
Circles In Circles In Circles by tiredpanda
157 / 365

Circles In Circles In Circles

Day 157 - 06/07/20

Todays photo is of one of my lamps. I have a table lamp and floor lamp in this design!
6th July 2020 6th Jul 20

Tired Panda

Kathy Boyles ace
Great for circles.
July 7th, 2020  
