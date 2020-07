Lamp

Day 158 - 07/07/20



Today has been a rather slow day. I've just started another two, 7 day courses, of antibiotics. So fingers crossed they help me. I've not been doing much of late as I've been really very tired, but I have been watching Killing Eve! It's so good! I'm thoroughly thoroughly enjoying it! Not many episodes left unfortunately, but it's really good!



Todays photo is relatively boring. It's a photo of another one of my lamps. It almost reminds me of the Pixar lamp!