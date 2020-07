Knot For Me!

Day 161 - 10/07/20



Todays been very long. I woke up early as my laptop had to go off to be repaired again. It's rather frustrating as it's been just been for repair, but they sent it back more broken than when I sent to them!



Anyway, today's photo is of a knot on the telephone/electricity pole outside my house. There was a more perfect circle higher up, but I couldn't reach it!