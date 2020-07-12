Brush

Day 163 - 12/07/20



Sorry for not uploading the last 3 days, however I did something really stupid. Basically, I dropped my phone and couldn't stop in time, so accidentally ran it over with my wheelchair. I heard this massive crunch/crack and I knew I'd destroyed it. I've smashed it in 4 places, got lines and colours all over the screen and the camera kept flicking back to the home screen. I managed to get this and hoped it was okay, but there was no way to edit it or upload (my laptop is still away bfor repair).



Today's photo is of a brush I use to clean my face. It is dual sided, but this is the softer more theraputic side. The other side has fairly solid short silicon bristles which is geared towards exfoliation, so a lot rougher! Those pink dots are from the face wash I use. They won't come out no matter how hard I try.