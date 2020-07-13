Previous
Time For The Loo! by tiredpanda
Time For The Loo!

Day 164 - 13/07/20

Today I got my new phone - it was very quick delivery! I have been struggling to set it up, but eventually I'll figure it out.

I was getting new toilet roll and thought this was perfect for circles! Yes, they're a bit squished, but we all know they're meant to be circular!
Tired Panda

Hello, I'm Libby! I used to do Project 365, but haven't in about 8 years now. I was looking through my old 365 albums and...
