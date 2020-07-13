Sign up
164 / 365
Time For The Loo!
Day 164 - 13/07/20
Today I got my new phone - it was very quick delivery! I have been struggling to set it up, but eventually I'll figure it out.
I was getting new toilet roll and thought this was perfect for circles! Yes, they're a bit squished, but we all know they're meant to be circular!
13th July 2020
13th Jul 20
Tired Panda
ace
@tiredpanda
Hello, I'm Libby! I used to do Project 365, but haven't in about 8 years now. I was looking through my old 365 albums and...
168
photos
17
followers
8
following
45% complete
158
159
160
161
162
163
164
165
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ELE-L09
Taken
13th July 2020 5:13pm
white
,
circle
,
circular
,
toilet
,
july
,
toilet roll
,
loo roll
,
july2020
,
julycircles2020
