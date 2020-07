Smile Please!

Day 165 - 14/07/20



Today I woke up nice and early. I've been tidying up, washing up, doing laundry etc, but now I'm sitting down and relaxing. I was going to watch something on my tablet and saw my tablet case had this perfect circle, and with the curve underneath, I think it looks like it's smiling! The circle is actually so the case turns 360°, that way I can hold it at whatever angle I like and the screen is still straight!