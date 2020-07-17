Previous
Lighthouse by tiredpanda
168 / 365

Lighthouse

Day 168 - 17/07/20

Today I went for a drive with my dad. We only went locally, but it was the first time I've been out recreational since lockdown began, so that's 4 months. We went round the docks and river Thames at Gravesend and saw a massive cruise ship. There was this old lighthouse with some old buoys and anchors by the river. Although he's not circular himself, he has a lot of circles on him! It was so nice to get out, even if I couldn't get out the car (we didn't take my wheelchair)! Two more weeks until shielding is paused!
Tired Panda

Lesley ace
What a great find!
July 17th, 2020  
