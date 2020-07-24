Previous
Marmite by tiredpanda
175 / 365

Marmite

Day 175 - 24/07/20

Today's photo is of a jar of Marmite I have! I love Marmite, and I enjoy just taking a spoonful like a lollipop!

Today I haven't done too much, but I did build a set of drawers that I bought from Hobby Craft. They look great and are prefect for storing my art supplies in!
Tired Panda

