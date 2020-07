Popsocket

Day 176 - 25/07/20



Today's photo is of the popsocket on my old broken phone. I loved the design so much that I bought the same one for my new phone. I won't really use a phone without a popsocket as I will have a 99% chance of dropping it!



Today I saw my dad and brother for an hour or so which was nice. I haven't really done much else today apart from fill the drawers that I built yesterday.