Hold Me Please! by tiredpanda
177 / 365

Hold Me Please!

Day 177 - 26/07/20

Today's photo is of my toilet roll holder. This is just the bit that attaches to the wall (I took the actually toilet roll holder off for this photo). I really like this photo, although it's hard to see all the circles on the bit that goes directly against the wall. It was very difficult to not be in the photo though! I had to hide outside the bathroom and stick my arm round the door! So you can see my hand and phone, but that's it.

I've not done an awful lot today. I read my book, watched some TV and ended up having a nap which was really nice! I've been really tired as of late.
Tired Panda

Hello, I'm Libby! I used to do Project 365, but haven't in about 8 years now. I was looking through my old 365 albums and...
