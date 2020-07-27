Previous
Circles, Spirals, Springs, And Dots! by tiredpanda
178 / 365

Circles, Spirals, Springs, And Dots!

Day 178 - 27/07/20

I didn't think I'd beat my photo of the jiffy envelope for the most circles in one image, but this well and truly wins! The tabletop is the top of my new drawers and the thing on top is my electric whizzer/frother attachment! It was great fun playing with angles and reflections.

Today has been a long busy day, I've done a lot of laundry and tidying and sorting through bits and bobs. So I'm utterly exhausted now. I'm just waiting to do my evening meds then I'll be having an early night and I think, a very good, deep night's sleep!
Tired Panda

@tiredpanda
Hello, I'm Libby!
Cazzi ace
This is great. 😀
July 27th, 2020  
Susan Wakely ace
Great shot and circles. I need to make more of an effort over the next 3 days.
July 27th, 2020  
