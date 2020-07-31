Golden Circles

So today is the last day of mine and @serendypyty 's circles theme. I'm so shocked at how many people joined in and I want to say thank you! You've all done brilliantly! I don't think I'm going to do a theme in August. I want the freedom to just take what inspires me as opposed to having the restrictions of a theme. Maybe I'll join in a theme in September though.
Today was also the last day of shielding for the moment. I'm so glad it's finally paused. They are saying that it is only paused and is likely to start again, but for moment I'm allowed to go out and I'm going to take advantage whilst I can! So, today I went to Bluewater (a large shopping centre near me) and really enjoyed just being out. I bought a few bits of makeup, a couple of new water bottles as mine have broken, and just a few other bits and bobs. They're were members of staff at the entrances making sure you were wearing masks, but people were taking them off as they were walking round and no-one was enforcing the law. I was impressed by all the free hand sanitizer though and other measures that have been put into place. Anyway, once I got home, I ended up having a nap as I was exhausted! I'm going to the seaside tomorrow so I need to be well rested. Knowing me I'll end up sleeping on the way home lol. When I was in Marks & Spencers I saw these golden rimmed glasses and thought they'd be perfect for the last photo for circles!