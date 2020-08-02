Bristly Hawkbit

Day 184 - 02/08/20



Today has not been very busy. I went to sleep at 5:30pm and awoke at 11am this morning. So yesterday thoroughly thoroughly exhausted me. I am so happy that I got out somewhere nice, especially since I'd not been out since the 16th March! That's 138 days! ( I went to bluewater for an hour or so on the 31st July, but that wasn't outside and I felt very stressed to get what I needed and get home). So anyway, today has just been a day off resting. I've got some housework that I need to do, but I'll be doing that tomorrow I think. I was trying to find a specific pair of leggings yesterday and ended up taking my entire drawer out trying to find them. It's okay as I've been meaning to switch my drawers around anyway, so I guess I'll be doing that tomorrow as all the clothes are sitting on my floor currently - oops!



I was trying to figure out what to take a photo of, and yesterday, as I learnt my phone had a macro mode, I thought I'd play around with that. On my garden I have tons of these bristly hawbit flowers all over my grass. They appear almost straight away after my grass is cut. I love how they turn to face the sun throughout the day, and the close at night. It's like they're sleeping! They are also this lovely golden yellow colour, the fluffy-looking ends of the petals, and are only the size of a 50p or £2 coin.