Rusty

Day 187 - 05/08/20



Today has been slightly busy. My car has gone to be serviced and mot'd so they came quite early this morning. My dad came over to do some odd jobs I needed doing. Afterwards I went for a lovely long walk up to the churchyard again. I'm rather exhausted tonight so think I'll have an early night.



During my walk I went past an old tractor part for creating trenches for plants etc, and an old combine harvester attachment. They're left so people can't drive on the fields. On these parts are lovely rusty areas. I love taking photos of the rust and it ends up looking like little imaginary planets or something.