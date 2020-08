Berries

Day 188 - 06/08/20



Today I went for another walk, not a very long one as it was too hot, but during the walk I found this berry tree/bush. It suprised me as I usually associate berries with the winter which is silly because blueberries, strawberries, and blackberries etc are all harvested in summer. Speaking of blackberries, I actually found a blackberry shrub and picked a few (from the top and I made sure I cleaned them before I ate them) which were delicious! So that was a lovely suprise.