Flying Free

Day 189 - 08/08/20



Don't you ever just wish you could fly away and leave all of your troubles behind you? I feel like that quite often currently, especially with covid-19 etc. That's what I feel like this photo represents.



I went back to Epple Bay, Birchington with my dad today, this time with my younger brother in tow. We walked all the way along to the sunken gardens, and then all the way back again. I think it's about 7 miles all together. My brother's a teenager so thought he might not like just going for a long walk and an ice cream, but we all thoroughly enjoyed it! I cannot wait to go back again. I wish I could upload videos on here as I'd love to you to see how packed and irresponsible people were being in Margate. I took a video as we drove through and oh my goodness it was awful! No-one was socially distancing, no-one was wearing a mask, people were right on top of each other on the beach and in the sea. Overall it was just stress inducing, and kind of scary to be honest. But anyway, I had a lovely time in Birchington and can't wait to go back again!