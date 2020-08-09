Sweet Pea Cupid!

Day 190 - 09/08/20



When I got home yesterday I noticed that my sweet pea cupid, that I've grown from seed and the replanted outdoors, has got a flower! I grew four and this was the only one to survive. I'm just so happy that this one is happy where he is and flowering! I love the colour too! It is so vibrant! And, if you look carefully, to the left of the photo is another bud, waiting to flower! I'm so happy that I've managed to raise my own plant!



Today, I think, I will just have a relaxing and quiet day. I had a busy day out yesterday and this weather isn't helping with energy levels. I need to catch up on Midsomer Murders, so I think I shall do that today!