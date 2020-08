Clean and Shiny!

Day 191 - 10/08/20



This morning I cleaned my bathroom sink. I love how it looks when it's all freshly cleaned, especially when my plug is all nice and shiny! I love how the reflections look all distorted and weird, but are prefect clear. So, I decided to photograph my plug for today's photo! Obviously I couldn't completely hide my reflection fully, but I hid enough so that you can only see my phone and arm, and a little bit of my t-shirt!