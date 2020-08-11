Previous
Spongy Worlds by tiredpanda
193 / 365

Spongy Worlds

Day 192 - 11/08/20

Today the heat had pretty much stopped me from doing anything. Isn't it funny how we don't cope with extreme weather when it's different to our norm. I've just worn cool clothes, eaten ice lollies and watched TV! I can't wait for the cooler weather to return and it'll be easier to get back to normal. I'm just thankful I have the option to stay at home when it's like this.

I seem to be taking photos for the abstract theme the last few days. So here's todays. As I struggle with grip, a few years ago I bought foam scooter handlebar covers and put them on every door handle in my house. They are bumpy and make a weird planet type pattern when you take a photograph!
Tired Panda

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
For something that is so practical it makes a very good abstract shot.
August 11th, 2020  
