Land Ahoy!

Say 193 - 12/08/20



Today I went to Riverside Country, in Rainham, Kent. We had an ice cream, went for a walk, and then had a drink before coming back home. It was lovely and cool with the breeze from the river, even though the river was far out when we were there. I'd not been before, but I'll definitely be going again once the weather has cooled down. It would be the perfect place to take kids off I had any! There are loads of sunken boats that you can walk all the way up to!



Once I got home about half three, I watched TV for about an hour and then ended up going to sleep until 1.40am. I quickly shut the curtains, got back into bed and slept until 8am this morning. It's this heat! It's exhausting!