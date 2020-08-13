Previous
Next
High Contrast. by tiredpanda
195 / 365

High Contrast.

Day 194 - 13/08/20

Today we're meant to be having the first of many days of thunder and lightning storms. I was and am looking very much forward to it, but it's still 30°C which is too hot for me. Fingers crossed it will hit soon and it'll be the end of this heat just for a while at least.

I decided that today's photo would be a quick, easy option and the first thing I come across as I don't have the energy for anything else. The first thing I saw was a hard, plastic basket with interesting shadows. I was interested in all the different shades of blues, but knew I'd like it in high contrast greyscale.

Edit: 02:55pm I think it just thundered!
13th August 2020 13th Aug 20

Tired Panda

ace
@tiredpanda
Hello, I'm Libby! I'm 27 and from England, UK. I used to do Project 365, but haven't in about 8 years now. I was looking...
53% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise