Dandelion Clock

Day 195 - 14/08/20



I'm so thankful that the heatwave has finally broken. We've had thunder, lightning and rain, and we're in the low 20's rather than low to mid 30's. I'm hoping that it will stay low now and that's it for the hot hot weather. Usually the last nice weekend of the year is around my birthday (mid-end of September). Then the temperature seems to drop even more as my birthday is on the first day of autumn! I wonder if that's why autumn is my favourite season?!