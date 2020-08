Red Brick

Day 197 - 16/08/20



It's been another day of rain and not great weather today (which I love)! As much as I do enjoy this bad weather I can't easily go for a walk as my wheelchair is electric and not designed to go out in rain (sleet, snow nor hail either)! I was looking around the outside of the house trying to find something to quickly photo and thought the bricks would make an interesting abstract photograph! I love the colourings of the brick which shot macro.