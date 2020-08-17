Previous
Queue Here by tiredpanda
199 / 365

Queue Here

Day 198 - 17/08/20

Today I went to Bluewater Shopping Centre again. I needed to get a few refunds and pick up a few bits and bobs. If course I forgot to buy my hair ties that I needed so I'll get them next time 🙄🙄🙄. It was lovely weather both ways in the taxi, but whilst I was shopping inside, and once I'd gotten home, it was absolutely chucking it down! There's big black clouds and puddles everywhere! How lovely!

Whilst I was waiting outside for my taxi to take me home, I noticed all these signs to get into M&S. Its such a sign of the times. I did feel that people didn't seem to keep their distance from me. Some people were even leaving on my wheelchair which is bad practice generally, but especially now.
17th August 2020 17th Aug 20

Tired Panda

ace
@tiredpanda
Hello, I'm Libby! I'm 27 and from England, UK. I used to do Project 365, but haven't in about 8 years now. I was looking...
