Queue Here

Day 198 - 17/08/20



Today I went to Bluewater Shopping Centre again. I needed to get a few refunds and pick up a few bits and bobs. If course I forgot to buy my hair ties that I needed so I'll get them next time 🙄🙄🙄. It was lovely weather both ways in the taxi, but whilst I was shopping inside, and once I'd gotten home, it was absolutely chucking it down! There's big black clouds and puddles everywhere! How lovely!



Whilst I was waiting outside for my taxi to take me home, I noticed all these signs to get into M&S. Its such a sign of the times. I did feel that people didn't seem to keep their distance from me. Some people were even leaving on my wheelchair which is bad practice generally, but especially now.