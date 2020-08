Warm Lines

Day 200 - 19/08/20



Oh my goodness! Day 200 already! I cannot believe how quickly it's come around, and that I've never missed a day! I think I'm further through now, than when I quit when I did this before, about 10ish years ago.



So today is a photo of my radiator. I then added a black and white filter and played around with the contrast and levels. I love how it looks. It reminds me of shooting on HP5 film!



I'm so tired today so other than a few phone calls it's been a nice easy day!