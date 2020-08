Reflections

Day 203 - 21/08/20



Today I've just been doing housework and packaging up some parcels that I need to send off. I feel pretty tired today so I'm not going to do much else this afternoon!



Todays photo is a close up of a small plant pot I have. I took a photo of the three planters last month if you want to see a full view. I changed the photo to black and white and played around with the contrast too.