Crystallized Wood

Day 205 - 23/08/20



Today I saw my parents briefly, as they dropped some shopping in for me. I've been watching The Bill from the beginning which I'm really enjoying. So I spent some time watching that today!



Todays photo is of my neighbours gate posts. It broke years ago and she wasn't able to get it fixed, so now it's this old worn wood. I think it looks like wooden crystals, all growing up from the ground!