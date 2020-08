Repetition

Day 206 - 24/08/20



Todays photo is of my access ramp. It's made of this "cheese grater" metal which is painful to walk on, but gives great grip for my wheelchair.



Not much has happened today. I've made a few phone calls and a bit later on I have the wasp man coming. I would leave the wasps nest, but unfortunately it's right by the front door so you kind of have to walk through them to get in! No thank you!