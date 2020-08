Angular Shadows

Day 207 - 25/08/20



Today I popped to Bluewater and did a little bit of shopping. I got my hair cut, and had about 3-4 inches taken off which doesn't sound like much, but it feels like a lot! It looks so much healthier now thankfully.



Whilst I was out I forgot to take a photo, so when I got home I took a photo of this tiny flower pot. I love how the shadows looked against the pattern of the pot!