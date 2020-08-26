Previous
Light And Dark by tiredpanda
Light And Dark

Day 208 - 26/08/20

Today has been a fairly slow and simple day, so it seems like my photo should match and also be simple. The light always hits this light switch and casts a triangular shadow. I've been meaning to photograph it and I guess today's the day!
Tired Panda

ace
@tiredpanda
Hello, I'm Libby! I'm 27 and from England, UK. I used to do Project 365, but haven't in about 8 years now. I was looking...
