How About A Syringe Full?

Day 211 - 29/08/20



Today I'm not feeling very well, so it's a day of pain relief and meds it seems. I didn't have the energy to go looking about for a subject so I thought I'd take a photo of my syringe of pain relief. It's not very interesting, but it'll do! I don't think I'll be doing much else today apart from watching TV and sleeping. I'm still watching The Bill which is great because there's 2,425 episodes! So that'll take me a while to watch! I used to watch The Bill when it was live on TV, but only the later ones as I wasn't born when the original ones aired, and then obviously I was too young for a good 15 years or so! It's so interesting to see how much TV has changed in the last 36 years!