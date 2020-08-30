A Hair Raising Plant!

Day 212 - 30/08/20



Today I decided to go for a walk. It ended up being very brief, as due the wind it was freezing! I had, what I thought to be, a warm jacket on, but alas I was wrong and was very very cold! On top of someone's garden wall was this very peculiar looking plant. I've tried Googling it, but I cannot seem to find it what it is, or even anything that looks like it. So, if anyone knows what it's called, then please let me know! I tried using a plant identification app too, but to no avail. I personally think it looks like hair standing on end hence the title of this photograph! I don't know if this counts as an abstract photo, but in my opinion it's a very abstract plant!



I feel like today has been very busy. How often it seems that the day of rest is actually the busiest day of the week! I had an OT (occupational therapy) assessment today which suprised me as no-one had informed me they were coming, and it's a bank holiday Sunday! Nevertheless it was very positive and it seems there is more help available than I currently have, so hopefully I won't have to struggle so much in the future!