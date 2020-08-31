Previous
Deco Lady Unfinished by tiredpanda
Deco Lady Unfinished

Day 213 - 31/08/20

Last night I didn't get much sleep, so instead of just sitting there staring at my phone or TV, I decided to do some artwork. I've had in my head for a while now, that I needed to draw an art deco inspired lady. I've loved art deco illustrations, especially ladies and they're fashions, for a good long while now. So it was only right that I finally got around to drawing my own one. She's not finished just yet, but I was too tired to finish her. If you've noticed that she doesn't have hands, that's because I'm not very good at them, so I decided to just hide them in this painting! I'm most pleased about the feather boa. It turned out so much better than I thought! My nan has already decided she wants a print as is, and like I say it's not finished yet! I think I'm going to add some metallic silver beading on the lower part of her dress, and I need to outline her all in black and draw her face in. I don't know whether to do anything more to the background as it's quite plain. If you have any thoughts or suggestions I'd love to hear them!
Tired Panda

ace
@tiredpanda
Hello, I'm Libby! I'm 27 and from England, UK. I used to do Project 365, but haven't in about 8 years now. I was looking...
Cazzi ace
You're very talented and I look forward to seeing the end result 😀
August 31st, 2020  
KV ace
Lovely and quite fashionable too.
August 31st, 2020  
Tired Panda ace
@kvphoto thank you! I don't think I could pull that dress off!
August 31st, 2020  
Tired Panda ace
@serendypyty thank you! Me too 😂😂😂
August 31st, 2020  
Susan Wakely ace
Very talented indeed. This would be a great challenge for some of us the draw the same thing on a given day and post on 365. Not sure why I am suggesting this as I can’t draw.
August 31st, 2020  
Tired Panda ace
@wakelys Thank you so much! Oh what a brilliant idea! You should post that on the discussions page (or I will of you don't want to and don't mind!) I love seeing the other people's interpretation of the same subject idea!
August 31st, 2020  
Cazzi ace
@wakelys I quite like that idea although I might come to regret it. 🤣
August 31st, 2020  
