Deco Lady Unfinished

Day 213 - 31/08/20



Last night I didn't get much sleep, so instead of just sitting there staring at my phone or TV, I decided to do some artwork. I've had in my head for a while now, that I needed to draw an art deco inspired lady. I've loved art deco illustrations, especially ladies and they're fashions, for a good long while now. So it was only right that I finally got around to drawing my own one. She's not finished just yet, but I was too tired to finish her. If you've noticed that she doesn't have hands, that's because I'm not very good at them, so I decided to just hide them in this painting! I'm most pleased about the feather boa. It turned out so much better than I thought! My nan has already decided she wants a print as is, and like I say it's not finished yet! I think I'm going to add some metallic silver beading on the lower part of her dress, and I need to outline her all in black and draw her face in. I don't know whether to do anything more to the background as it's quite plain. If you have any thoughts or suggestions I'd love to hear them!