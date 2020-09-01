Spring And Shadow

Wow! I can't believe we're in September already. It seems like two minutes ago that it was January. This month, my Mum @serendypyty and I have made our own theme - The Letter "S". I've made a posting on the themes and competitions page of you want to have a look, but basically the theme of your photo has to do with "S". It could be the subject (shadows, springs, stars), or even the way you take a photo (shadow depth of field), or a mood (silly, serene) etc. Hopefully you get the idea! I can't wait to see who joins in with us! The tag is SeptSSubjects .
My first photo is a combination of two "S" subjects, springs and shadows. I have an unused bird feeder in my shed and the sun was so bright this morning, that I got this great shadow! I thought it would be perfect for day one!
My dad came round this morning, and then I went for a walk up to the post box. It was nice to have a slow stroll and take in the fresh air. I'm not sure what I'll be doing this afternoon, probably not much!