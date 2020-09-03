Straw And Stripes!

Day 216 - 03/09/20



Today I went to Bluewater which honestly wasn't a massively great experience. There was many people not wearing a mask and it just made me feel uneasy. I don't understand why the staff aren't enforcing the rules! But anyway, despite that it was lovely to get out of the house and chat to a few people. Whilst I was at Bluewater I went into Costa and got a coffee. As I was sitting there I was like "oo straw! Great for "S"." Then I noticed the stripes on the seating opposite and was like "ooo! Stripes as well! Even better!" So yes, today you get two "S's". You could even add slurp if you want a third, but that's pushing it!