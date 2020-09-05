Previous
S Is For Suprise! by tiredpanda
218 / 365

S Is For Suprise!

Day 218 - 05/09/20

A few days ago my lovely neighbours suprised me with these beautiful flowers! It was completely unexpected, and it totally made my day! They make me smile every time I look at them! I didn't post a photo when they arrived as the buds were still closed, but now they are beginning to open and they look so pretty!

Today is going to be a quite day which is nice. I don't fancy doing a lot as I've got a few busy week next week, so I wanted to relax whilst I can! I hope everyone is enjoying their weekend!
Tired Panda

Hello, I'm Libby! I'm 27 and from England, UK.
Photo Details

