S Is For Suprise!

Day 218 - 05/09/20



A few days ago my lovely neighbours suprised me with these beautiful flowers! It was completely unexpected, and it totally made my day! They make me smile every time I look at them! I didn't post a photo when they arrived as the buds were still closed, but now they are beginning to open and they look so pretty!



Today is going to be a quite day which is nice. I don't fancy doing a lot as I've got a few busy week next week, so I wanted to relax whilst I can! I hope everyone is enjoying their weekend!