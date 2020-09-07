Previous
Next
S Is For Sharp! by tiredpanda
220 / 365

S Is For Sharp!

Day 220 - 07/09/20

Today has been busy. I've made a good many phone calls, and been sorting bits and bobs out. I've still got a busy afternoon ahead of myself, but at least I'll have a relaxing evening!

Todays photo is of one of the rather large thorns on my rose bush! I was deliberating between calling it sharp or spiky, but in the end I settled for sharp as I think I've got another idea for spiky!
7th September 2020 7th Sep 20

Tired Panda

ace
@tiredpanda
Hello, I'm Libby! I'm 27 and from England, UK. I used to do Project 365, but haven't in about 8 years now. I was looking...
60% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise