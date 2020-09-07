S Is For Sharp!

Day 220 - 07/09/20



Today has been busy. I've made a good many phone calls, and been sorting bits and bobs out. I've still got a busy afternoon ahead of myself, but at least I'll have a relaxing evening!



Todays photo is of one of the rather large thorns on my rose bush! I was deliberating between calling it sharp or spiky, but in the end I settled for sharp as I think I've got another idea for spiky!