220 / 365
S Is For Sharp!
Day 220 - 07/09/20
Today has been busy. I've made a good many phone calls, and been sorting bits and bobs out. I've still got a busy afternoon ahead of myself, but at least I'll have a relaxing evening!
Todays photo is of one of the rather large thorns on my rose bush! I was deliberating between calling it sharp or spiky, but in the end I settled for sharp as I think I've got another idea for spiky!
7th September 2020
7th Sep 20
Tired Panda
ace
@tiredpanda
Hello, I'm Libby! I'm 27 and from England, UK. I used to do Project 365, but haven't in about 8 years now. I was looking...
60% complete
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
ELE-L09
Taken
7th September 2020 12:16pm
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
flowers
,
rose
,
thorn
,
spiky
,
rose bush
,
september
,
2020
,
septssubjects
,
september2020
