S Is For Safe And Sound!

Day 222 - 09/09/20



Today I had a new alarm fitted. It is designed to be pressed if I've fallen over or need assistance. I've used it many times before and it's always been so very reassuring and they've been extremely helpful. This new one is even better than my old one so has made me feel even safer!



I'm not planning on doing much else today. I've got someone coming to finish the repair on my ramp today. Fingers crossed it's a better repair than the Duck Tape job they did last time!