S Is For Sparrow!

Day 223 - 10/09/29



Today's photo is of this adorable sparrow. He was sitting on the feeder for a good 10-15 minutes. He looked like he was having a slow dinner and seemed to be enjoying it!



Thank you all for your messages about my ramp repair. It's not wobbly anymore so that's good, but it's a completely different fitting to what was there before! It'll probably be my photo in the next couple of days as it's silver!



Today I had a couple of zoom meetings which went okay. It was the first time I'd really used zoom, but was easier than I'd anticipated. I've also done a couple of loads of laundry and a few other bits of housework, and now I think I'm going to have a relaxing afternoon now.