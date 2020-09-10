Previous
S Is For Sparrow! by tiredpanda
223 / 365

S Is For Sparrow!

Day 223 - 10/09/29

Today's photo is of this adorable sparrow. He was sitting on the feeder for a good 10-15 minutes. He looked like he was having a slow dinner and seemed to be enjoying it!

Thank you all for your messages about my ramp repair. It's not wobbly anymore so that's good, but it's a completely different fitting to what was there before! It'll probably be my photo in the next couple of days as it's silver!

Today I had a couple of zoom meetings which went okay. It was the first time I'd really used zoom, but was easier than I'd anticipated. I've also done a couple of loads of laundry and a few other bits of housework, and now I think I'm going to have a relaxing afternoon now.
