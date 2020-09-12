Previous
S Is For Sugary Sweets! by tiredpanda
225 / 365

Day 225 - 12/09/20

Yesterday I bought some fruit pastilles from M&S. They are so tasty! I really love how this photo came out! My favourite bit is the few grains of sugar just dotted about!

Today I'm not going to do much. I think a nice chill weekend sounds perfect!
Tired Panda

ace
@tiredpanda
Hello, I'm Libby! I'm 27 and from England, UK. I used to do Project 365, but haven't in about 8 years now. I was looking...
61% complete

Photo Details

