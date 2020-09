S Is For Speed Limit!

Earlier today I walked down to the postbox, but sillyme didn't check the parcel and postbox dimensions. So when I got there the parcel was too big to fit onto the postbox! It ended up being a bit of a wasted journey, although it was lovely weather so that bonus I guess!



Every time I go for a walk I pass this speed limit sign and it always makes me giggle. I wish I could go that fast in my electric wheelchair! 😂♿ I'm lethal enough at 4mph, so at 30mph I would be running riot!