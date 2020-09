S Is For Story!

Day 230 - 17/09/20



Today has been ever so busy! This morning I did a course all to do with creating worlds and story writing! I thoroughly enjoyed it and decided to take a photo of the mini story I wrote. I can't wait for part two next week!



This afternoon I had another community meeting which I again enjoyed! These two groups actually used a lot more energy than I'd really anticipated so I'm pretty exhausted now. Time to make a cup of tea and stick the TV on I think!