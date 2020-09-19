S Is For So Many Silver Water Droplets!

Okay, so I know the title is pushing the S theme a fair bit, but I took this photo just because I was messing about, and I ended up really liking it, and wanting to use it. The photo is of one of my plant pots with soil and a seed (which never grew) in. I watered it and put cling film over the top to try and encourage the seed to grow in the heat. It's like it's own little ecosystem and the water that evaporates connects on the underside of the cling film lid! It ended up being a very interesting and abstract photo subject in my opinion! So yeah, I couldn't think of any other titles or ideas (apart from "saran wrap" which is what you call cling film in America!). I kind of think the photo looks like ice with frozen bubbles in!



Today has been a wonderfully slow day and I'm about to go back to sleep, I just woke up for half an hour and thought I'd upload my photo quickly as I forgot before I went to sleep originally!